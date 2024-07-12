Short Interest in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Expands By 96.1%

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 96.1% from the June 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Commerzbank Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:CRZBY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.82. 5,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,508. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.02. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 32.55, a quick ratio of 32.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Commerzbank

About Commerzbank

(Get Free Report)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.