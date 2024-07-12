Short Interest in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Rises By 193.1%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 193.1% from the June 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of DHCNL traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.33. 22,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,712. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $16.92.

Further Reading

