Short Interest in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Increases By 65.1%

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,730,000 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the June 15th total of 3,470,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Driven Brands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $3,067,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $2,311,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 101,535 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DRVN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Driven Brands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.61.

Driven Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,098. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $572.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.31 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 33.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

