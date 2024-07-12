Short Interest in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Expands By 65.9%

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, an increase of 65.9% from the June 15th total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Ekso Bionics from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ekso Bionics in a report on Saturday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of EKSO traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 20,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,012. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 79.48% and a negative return on equity of 95.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ekso Bionics Company Profile
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ekso Bionics
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.