Short Interest in Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Expands By 488.9%

Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 488.9% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Encavis Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENCVF remained flat at C$13.21 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.21. Encavis has a one year low of C$13.21 and a one year high of C$18.57.

About Encavis

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks in Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Ireland, and Lithuania. It operates through PV Parks, Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company's renewable energy plant portfolio includes 230 solar parks and 90 wind farms with a capacity of approximately 3.5 gigawatts.

