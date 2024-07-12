Short Interest in Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Expands By 488.9%

Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 488.9% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Encavis Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENCVF remained flat at C$13.21 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.21. Encavis has a one year low of C$13.21 and a one year high of C$18.57.
About Encavis
