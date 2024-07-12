Short Interest in Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Declines By 35.3%

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 252,600 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the June 15th total of 390,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.5 days.

Eurofins Scientific Price Performance

ERFSF traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.13. 79 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098. Eurofins Scientific has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $70.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average is $60.40.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

