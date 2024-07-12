Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Increases By 75.6%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 75.6% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.06. 19,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,776. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.54. The company has a market cap of $424.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.96.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.8713 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $517,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 73,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

