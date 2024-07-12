Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Increases By 75.6%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 75.6% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.06. 19,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,776. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.54. The company has a market cap of $424.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.96.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.8713 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $517,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 73,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

