Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Increases By 75.6%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 75.6% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.06. 19,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,776. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.54. The company has a market cap of $424.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.96.
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.8713 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
