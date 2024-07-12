Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Declines By 42.7%

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the June 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTXN. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the first quarter worth about $178,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.71. The stock had a trading volume of 49,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,328. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

