Short Interest in Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Expands By 99.7%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 225,300 shares, an increase of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,253.0 days.
Fraport Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FPRUF remained flat at $50.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.50. Fraport has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $62.80.
About Fraport
