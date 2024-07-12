Short Interest in Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Expands By 99.7%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 225,300 shares, an increase of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,253.0 days.

Fraport Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FPRUF remained flat at $50.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.50. Fraport has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $62.80.

About Fraport

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

