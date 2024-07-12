Short Interest in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Decreases By 58.5%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the June 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAIM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,287. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.49. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.5938 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

