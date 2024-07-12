Short Interest in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Declines By 39.2%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the June 15th total of 83,200 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 100,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genprex in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of GNPX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.92. 18,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,021. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19. Genprex has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($3.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.54) by ($1.15). On average, equities research analysts expect that Genprex will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing gene-based therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001), which is in preclinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer; and GPX-002, which is in preclinical trials to treat type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

