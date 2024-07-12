Short Interest in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Increases By 117.6%

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 117.6% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCVI. Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the fourth quarter worth $3,136,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 620,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 413,849 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at about $1,877,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Stock Performance

HCVI stock remained flat at $10.57 during midday trading on Friday. 1,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,319. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial technology sectors in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

