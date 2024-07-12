Short Interest in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Declines By 66.7%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.27. The stock had a trading volume of 818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.53. Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $93.83. The company has a market capitalization of $62.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.2638 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.