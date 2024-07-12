Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Expands By 267.7%

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 267.7% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
PEY stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.37. 175,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.08. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $21.50.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0715 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.
About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
