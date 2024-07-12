Short Interest in J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Increases By 106.4%

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,404,700 shares, an increase of 106.4% from the June 15th total of 680,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14,047.0 days.

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JSNSF remained flat at $3.71 during trading on Friday. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

About J Sainsbury

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.