Short Interest in J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Increases By 106.4%

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,404,700 shares, an increase of 106.4% from the June 15th total of 680,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14,047.0 days.
J Sainsbury Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JSNSF remained flat at $3.71 during trading on Friday. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39.
About J Sainsbury
