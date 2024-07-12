Short Interest in Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Rises By 512.5%

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 512.5% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
KAO Price Performance
KAOOY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.45. 83,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,726. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07. KAO has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $9.23.
About KAO
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than KAO
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- A Rising Wedge Pattern Signals Reversal for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for KAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.