Short Interest in Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Rises By 512.5%

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 512.5% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KAOOY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.45. 83,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,726. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07. KAO has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $9.23.

Kao Corporation develops and sells hygiene and living care, health and beauty care, life care business, cosmetics, and chemical products. The Hygiene and Living Care Business segment offers fabric, kitchen, home, sanitary, and pet care products. The Health and Beauty Care Business segment provides facial, body, hair, and oral care, hair styling and color, Salon, In-bathroom health care, and warming products.

