Short Interest in Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF) Expands By 113.5%

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,089,300 shares, a growth of 113.5% from the June 15th total of 510,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Krung Thai Bank Public Price Performance
Shares of KGTFF stock remained flat at $0.44 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. Krung Thai Bank Public has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $0.44.
Krung Thai Bank Public Company Profile
