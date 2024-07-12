Short Interest in Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Drops By 40.0%

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Maritime Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MRTMF remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,346. Maritime Resources has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

About Maritime Resources

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; and Wright Property located in Temiscaming, Canada.

