Short Interest in Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Drops By 40.0%

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Maritime Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MRTMF remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,346. Maritime Resources has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.
About Maritime Resources
