Short Interest in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Declines By 60.0%

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Office Properties Income Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPINL traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,732. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.92. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $15.01.

Office Properties Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.3984 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.59%. This is a positive change from Office Properties Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Office Properties Income Trust

opi is a reit focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. opi is managed by the operating subsidiary of the rmr group inc. (nasdaq: rmr), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in newton, massachusetts.

