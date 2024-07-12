Short Interest in Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Increases By 727.5%

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a growth of 727.5% from the June 15th total of 15,300 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Pop Culture Group Stock Performance
CPOP stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 23,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,524. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87. Pop Culture Group has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $9.67.
About Pop Culture Group
