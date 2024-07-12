Short Interest in Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Declines By 63.1%

Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 63.1% from the June 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Quest Critical Metals Stock Up 8.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DCNNF traded up 0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.11. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,121. Quest Critical Metals has a 1-year low of 0.10 and a 1-year high of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.22.
Quest Critical Metals Company Profile
