Short Interest in Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Drops By 35.1%

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the June 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Raia Drogasil Trading Down 10.2 %

Shares of Raia Drogasil stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332. Raia Drogasil has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53.

Raia Drogasil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.

About Raia Drogasil

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. It also markets its goods through telesales and call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

