Short Interest in Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Drops By 78.1%

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the June 15th total of 191,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 618,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Reliance Global Group Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RELI traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $4.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,455. Reliance Global Group has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $79.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ezra Beyman bought 10,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $50,219.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,875 shares in the company, valued at $82,046.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Global Group

About Reliance Global Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Reliance Global Group stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Global Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RELI Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 157,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Reliance Global Group, Inc focuses in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides agency services for insurance products in the healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, property and casualty, and insurance brokerage. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

