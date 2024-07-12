Short Interest in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMDW) Decreases By 38.1%

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMDW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Revolution Medicines Stock Up 26.7 %

RVMDW stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 537 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,162. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

