Short Interest in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMDW) Decreases By 38.1%

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMDW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Revolution Medicines Stock Up 26.7 %
RVMDW stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 537 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,162. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20.
About Revolution Medicines
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Revolution Medicines
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.