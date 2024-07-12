Short Interest in Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Expands By 70.6%

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 342,300 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the June 15th total of 200,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sidus Space Trading Up 0.4 %

SIDU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 49,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,768. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. Sidus Space has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Sidus Space had a negative net margin of 309.50% and a negative return on equity of 129.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Sidus Space

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sidus Space stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Sidus Space, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SIDU Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 4.78% of Sidus Space at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Sidus Space in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.

