Short Interest in Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Expands By 70.6%

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2024

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDUGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 342,300 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the June 15th total of 200,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sidus Space Trading Up 0.4 %

SIDU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 49,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,768. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. Sidus Space has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDUGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Sidus Space had a negative net margin of 309.50% and a negative return on equity of 129.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Sidus Space

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sidus Space stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDUFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 4.78% of Sidus Space at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Sidus Space in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sidus Space

About Sidus Space

(Get Free Report)

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sidus Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sidus Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.