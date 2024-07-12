Short Interest in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Drops By 88.2%

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Solid Power Stock Performance

Solid Power stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. 38,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,245. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19. Solid Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53.

Solid Power Company Profile

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

