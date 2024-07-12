Short Interest in Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Rises By 90.5%

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 90.5% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Sono-Tek

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sono-Tek stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Sono-Tek worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Stock Up 4.4 %

Sono-Tek stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.41 million, a P/E ratio of 51.26 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88. Sono-Tek has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $6.12.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek ( NASDAQ:SOTK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

