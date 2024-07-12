Short Interest in Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Rises By 90.5%

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 90.5% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional Trading of Sono-Tek
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sono-Tek stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Sono-Tek worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.
Sono-Tek Stock Up 4.4 %
Sono-Tek stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.41 million, a P/E ratio of 51.26 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88. Sono-Tek has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $6.12.
About Sono-Tek
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sono-Tek
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Consumer Staple Stock’s Q2 Earnings: Key Surprises and Challenges
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 6 Best Index Mutual Funds to Invest In
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Falling Inflation Sparks Optimism for These 3 Home Builder Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.