Short Interest in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Expands By 1,311.5%

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 625,300 shares, an increase of 1,311.5% from the June 15th total of 44,300 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PET traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 131,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.76. Wag! Group has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $2.65.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 553.34% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wag! Group will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Wag! Group news, COO Dylan Allread sold 25,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $39,520.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,377.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Wag! Group news, COO Dylan Allread sold 25,497 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $39,520.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 650,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,377.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Garrett Smallwood sold 28,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $48,353.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,252,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 363,947 shares of company stock worth $627,922. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wag! Group stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.36% of Wag! Group worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Wag! Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

