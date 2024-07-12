Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) PT Raised to $94.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SIMO. StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Silicon Motion Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.13.

SIMO stock opened at $80.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.88 and a 200 day moving average of $73.31. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $95.33.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $189.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.23 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 8.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.07%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $44,073,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $3,494,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,875 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3,282.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,807 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 69,684 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $3,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

