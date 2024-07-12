Sime Armoyan Buys 3,900 Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 3,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.33 per share, with a total value of C$20,787.00.
Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 4th, Sime Armoyan purchased 1,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,995.00.
- On Tuesday, July 2nd, Sime Armoyan acquired 4,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.30 per share, with a total value of C$21,200.00.
- On Wednesday, June 26th, Sime Armoyan bought 9,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,036.00.
- On Monday, June 24th, Sime Armoyan purchased 2,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.33 per share, with a total value of C$15,457.00.
- On Thursday, June 20th, Sime Armoyan acquired 3,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,122.00.
- On Monday, June 17th, Sime Armoyan bought 500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.33 per share, with a total value of C$2,665.00.
- On Friday, May 31st, Sime Armoyan purchased 12,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,960.00.
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Sime Armoyan acquired 11,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.35 per share, with a total value of C$59,918.88.
- On Thursday, May 23rd, Sime Armoyan bought 2,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,370.00.
- On Tuesday, May 21st, Sime Armoyan purchased 7,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.34 per share, with a total value of C$40,032.00.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Trading Down 0.2 %
TSE:MRT.UN opened at C$5.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$341.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.63, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.13. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 52 week low of C$5.20 and a 52 week high of C$5.74.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.
