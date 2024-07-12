Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL) Short Interest Update

Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, an increase of 133.0% from the June 15th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Simpple Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPPL opened at $0.43 on Friday. Simpple has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simpple stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Simpple at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Simpple

Simpple Ltd. provides advanced technology solutions in Singapore. The company engages in the sale, warranty, and maintenance of autonomous robotic cleaning equipment. It also offers SIMPPLE Ecosystem platform includes SIMPPLE Software, a software platform comprising modules related to quality management, workflow management, and people management; SIMPPLE PLUS, which offers complimentary peripherals, such as IoT sensors and robotic solutions that add value to the entire ecosystem that the company distributes, sells, and manages; and SIMPPLE.AI, a next generation facilities management autonomic intelligence engine that automates robotic and human workforce deployments.

