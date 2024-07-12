Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Shares Down 2.7%

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.84 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 83,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 248,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.
The company has a market capitalization of $727.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59.
Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.19). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
