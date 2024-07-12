Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Shares Down 2.7%

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.84 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 83,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 248,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $727.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.19). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,337,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 555,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,621,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 340,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Skeena Resources by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 561,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

