Slam (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Trading 0.3% Higher

Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.
Slam Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02.
About Slam
Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
