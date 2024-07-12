Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Trading Down 2.4%

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.66 and last traded at $15.98. 1,767,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 27,691,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNAP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.82.

Snap Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 481,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,396.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 481,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,396.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,477,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,907,061.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,372,583 shares of company stock valued at $19,934,275. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,103,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,814,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,655 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

