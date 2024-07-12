Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,200 shares, an increase of 285.4% from the June 15th total of 56,100 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 449,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Soluna Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of Soluna stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 189,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,126. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.96. Soluna has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter. Soluna had a negative net margin of 89.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The company had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter.

Soluna Company Profile

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

