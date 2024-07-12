Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY) Trading Up 0.9%

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.61 and last traded at $25.54. Approximately 7,522 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 5,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $27.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.85.

About Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF

The Sound Equity Income ETF (DIVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed, narrow portfolio, of US large- and mid-cap stocks, fundamentally selected for capital appreciation and dividend yield. DIVY was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by Tidal.

