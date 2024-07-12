Sow Good (SOWG) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Sow Good to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.
Risk and Volatility
Sow Good has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good’s peers have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Sow Good and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sow Good
|$16.07 million
|-$3.06 million
|-64.46
|Sow Good Competitors
|$7.04 billion
|$640.38 million
|1.24
Profitability
This table compares Sow Good and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sow Good
|-4.21%
|-19.26%
|-6.42%
|Sow Good Competitors
|-30.56%
|-48.84%
|-12.26%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sow Good and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sow Good
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|Sow Good Competitors
|325
|1321
|1522
|31
|2.39
Sow Good presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.95%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 14.59%. Given Sow Good’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sow Good has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Summary
Sow Good beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
Sow Good Company Profile
Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.
