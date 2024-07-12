SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK) Stock Price Up 0.5%

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.88 and last traded at $17.80. Approximately 144,568 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 92,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.74.

Get SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Company Profile

The SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (SPSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated global investment-grade sukuk of various maturities and weighted by market value. SPSK was launched on Dec 30, 2019 and is managed by SP Funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.