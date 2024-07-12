Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA) Director Buys C$50,225.00 in Stock

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) Director Lembit Janes purchased 287,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,225.00.

Lembit Janes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Lembit Janes acquired 14,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,590.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Lembit Janes bought 127,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$23,587.50.

Spanish Mountain Gold Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of SPA stock traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 29,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,604. Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 7.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.19.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

