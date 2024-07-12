SPC Financial Inc. Has $377,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its stake in AT&T by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 19,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in AT&T by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

AT&T Stock Down 1.2 %

T stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

