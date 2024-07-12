SPC Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 453,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,796,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,086,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 36.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,581,000 after acquiring an additional 436,997 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,176,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,295,000 after purchasing an additional 21,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $344.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $347.20.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

