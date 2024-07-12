SPC Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,409,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,388,000 after buying an additional 50,047 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,986,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,219,000 after buying an additional 322,472 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,480,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,386,000 after buying an additional 94,022 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at $91,504,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,011,000 after buying an additional 262,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on FBIN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

NYSE FBIN opened at $69.46 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $84.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.55 and a 200 day moving average of $75.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

