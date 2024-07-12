SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Motive Wealth Advisors’ 9th Largest Position

Motive Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,221 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 4.2% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,757,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,228,000 after purchasing an additional 310,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,745,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,583,000 after acquiring an additional 619,609 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,900,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,809,000 after acquiring an additional 36,180 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,149,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,732,000 after acquiring an additional 238,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,644,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,131,000 after acquiring an additional 217,894 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,886,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,099. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $84.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.69. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

