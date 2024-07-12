SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 51,125 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 177% from the previous session’s volume of 18,471 shares.The stock last traded at $103.09 and had previously closed at $102.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $800.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 134,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,602,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the first quarter worth $3,531,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

