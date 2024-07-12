SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.31. The stock had a trading volume of 293,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,534. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $132.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.06.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

