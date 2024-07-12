SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 62.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRT. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 80.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT opened at $77.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.83. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $80.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.20.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

