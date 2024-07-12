Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAIW) Short Interest Update

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Spectral AI Price Performance
MDAIW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. 11,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,683. Spectral AI has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.
Spectral AI Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Spectral AI
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- A Rising Wedge Pattern Signals Reversal for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Spectral AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.