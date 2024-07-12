Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAIW) Short Interest Update

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Spectral AI Price Performance

MDAIW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. 11,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,683. Spectral AI has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.

Spectral AI Company Profile

Spectral AI, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence (AI) company. The company focuses on medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. Its products include DeepView, a predictive diagnostic device that offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound's healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention.

