Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Raised to $37.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $37.25 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SPR. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $37.25 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.42.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of SPR opened at $34.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.36. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.84. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $36.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $5,694,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,432,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,968,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,387 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,748,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.