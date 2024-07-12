Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) PT Raised to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.50 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SRAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

NASDAQ SRAD traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.49. 201,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,035. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.79 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the period.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

