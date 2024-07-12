Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Position Trimmed by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 81.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,281 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth about $231,000. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 446,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,847,000 after purchasing an additional 110,172 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $396.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.22.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

SPOT stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $302.10. 1,244,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,709. The business has a 50-day moving average of $308.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of -451.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $129.23 and a 52 week high of $331.08.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

